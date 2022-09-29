Advertisement
Edition: English
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal confirm their wedding in quirky way

Articles
  • Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have confirmed their wedding on Instagram.
  • Their pre-wedding celebrations will start on September 30 in Delhi.
  • Richa and Ali first met in 2012 while working on Fukrey.
  • The pair will rejoin on screen for Fukrey 3, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally confirmed their wedding today. The lovebirds are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood.

They are currently everywhere in the news since they are getting married this year. Richa and Ali were seen on Wednesday leaving Mumbai for Delhi to begin their wedding celebrations.

According to earlier reports, their pre-wedding celebrations will start on September 30 in Delhi and last for three days.

Now, Richa and Ali shared a voice note on their Instagram handle confirming their upcoming nuptials. They can be heard saying, “Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.” They simply added the hashtag #RiAli to their post.

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Richa and Ali were sighted on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport on their way to Delhi to begin the wedding festivities.

It was revealed a few days ago that Ali and Richa opted against having a “no-phone policy” at their wedding.

Richa and Ali first met in 2012 while working on the set of Fukrey. When the 3 Idiots star posted a selfie with Richa in 2017 with the caption “Hai toh hai,” they made it official.

For the third entry in the series, Fukrey 3, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, the pair will rejoin on screen.

