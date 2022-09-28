Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Wedding details

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has been delayed for over 2 years.

The couple were seen leaving for their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi from the Mumbai Airport.

Their wedding will include all of the couple’s special touches, including decorations inspired by nature and their favourite foods.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, whose wedding got delayed for over 2 years owing to the pandemic, are all set to finally tie the knot.

The team is working tirelessly to make this historic occasion something really unforgettable. Recently, Richa and Ali were seen leaving for their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi from the Mumbai Airport.

The festivities are scheduled to begin tomorrow and continue through Friday at two different locations in Delhi.

Richa, who was reared in Delhi after being born in Amritsar, has a special bond with the nation’s capital because of her upbringing. The wedding will include all of the couple’s special touches, including decorations that are inspired by nature and their favourite foods.

Richa will wear ensembles developed especially for the pre-wedding events by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra, and Ali will wear chic attire designed by Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Shantanu Nikhil.

Regarding the menu, it pays homage to Richa’s favourite meals from all across Delhi, such as Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat, in a whimsical, memorable fashion. When putting together unique cuisine experiences, such minute nuances have been taken into consideration.

The expansive lawns of Richa’s friend’s house, where she will have her mehendi and sangeet, are one of the sites. The location is nostalgic for her because it is close to her former school.

The players’ love of nature will be evident in the decor, which will feature many natural materials like wood, florals, jute, etc.

According to earlier reports, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal chose an unusual venue for their wedding celebration in Mumbai rather than the traditional banquet style of an event.

Their reception will be held in the renowned The Great Eastern Home in Mumbai, which doubles as an event venue and a modern furniture store inside of a 176-year-old mill.