Richa Chadha jewellery to be made by 175-year-old Bikaner family

Bollywood’s prettiest coupling is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

This pair always sets objectives.

These two actors declare their affection for one other at events and online.

Bollywood’s prettiest coupling is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. This pair always sets objectives. These two actors declare their affection for one other at events and online. Ali and Richa are planning their wedding after a lengthy relationship. The actor’s crew are now preparing to make sure the actress appears royal for ceremonies and festivities.

A 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner is manufacturing the actress’ jewellery for Delhi events. The Khajanchi family, famed for their heritage jewels, will create Richa’s distinctive pieces. The Khajanchi family is descended from one of Rajasthan’s early art collectors, Moti Chand Khajanchi. The royal family of Bikaner wears their jewellery.

Richa Chadha will reportedly wear five designers for her wedding to Ali Fazal, including one international label. The pair will wrap off their present work by September 24 to concentrate on their wedding, India Today stated.

Richa and Ali met during Fukrey’s 2012 performance. The lovebirds will also appear in Fukrey 3, co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh. He’ll direct. Excel Entertainment and Ritesh Sidhwani are funding the project. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after 7 years together. The COVID-19 epidemic prevented the 2020 wedding.

