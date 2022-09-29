Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richa Chadha shares a glimpse of her Mehendi

Richa Chadha shares a glimpse of her Mehendi

Articles
Advertisement
Richa Chadha shares a glimpse of her Mehendi

Richa Chadha shares a glimpse of her Mehendi

Advertisement
  • Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding is slated for next month in Mumbai.
  • Richa and Ali recently travelled to Delhi for pre-wedding celebrations.
  • The bride-to-be tweeted a photo of her Mehendi as she begins wedding preparations with Ali Fazal.
Advertisement

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding is slated for next month in Mumbai.  The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations would begin on September 30 and last three days. Richa and Ali recently travelled to Delhi for pre-wedding celebrations. The bride-to-be tweeted a photo of her Mehendi as she begins wedding preparations with Ali Fazal.

Richa showed her Mehendi on Instagram. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress also showed off her Mehendi and evil eye nail art. Richa remembered her cat Kamli. Ali and Richa announced their wedding over social media today. “You’ve reached Richa and Ali’s voicemail”

“We formalised our relationship two years ago, and then the epidemic arrived,” they stated. Like the rest of the country, we were hit by personal tragedies one after another. Now, as we all enjoy this break, we are finally celebrating with our family and friends and are so moved and thankful for all the blessings coming our way. We just provide love.”

Richa Chaddha

Richa Chadha

Their wedding will be in Mumbai. It will be a small ceremony in a rented bungalow in the first week of October, followed by a big party at a hotel in South Mumbai. Richa and Ali met for the first time in 2012 on the set of Fukrey. In the third movie in the series, Fukrey 3, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, the two actors are set to work together again.

Advertisement

Also Read

Gerard Butler, Judi Dench to attend Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s wedding
Gerard Butler, Judi Dench to attend Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s wedding

The guest list for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding has finally...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zara Noor Abbas denies being cast in a future drama
Zara Noor Abbas denies being cast in a future drama
Mahi Baloch looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Mahi Baloch looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Jen Shah hosts fancy Italian dinner party to honor her sentencing
Jen Shah hosts fancy Italian dinner party to honor her sentencing
Prince William should to response Harry's claims as 'silence won't work', says author
Prince William should to response Harry's claims as 'silence won't work', says author
Dwayne applauds Chris Hemsworth as he completes 200 minutes underwater
Dwayne applauds Chris Hemsworth as he completes 200 minutes underwater
Prince Harry raises risk for his family after revealing kill counts: Expert
Prince Harry raises risk for his family after revealing kill counts: Expert
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story