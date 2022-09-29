Richa Chadha shares a glimpse of her Mehendi

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding is slated for next month in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali recently travelled to Delhi for pre-wedding celebrations.

The bride-to-be tweeted a photo of her Mehendi as she begins wedding preparations with Ali Fazal.

Richa showed her Mehendi on Instagram. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress also showed off her Mehendi and evil eye nail art. Richa remembered her cat Kamli. Ali and Richa announced their wedding over social media today. “You’ve reached Richa and Ali’s voicemail”

“We formalised our relationship two years ago, and then the epidemic arrived,” they stated. Like the rest of the country, we were hit by personal tragedies one after another. Now, as we all enjoy this break, we are finally celebrating with our family and friends and are so moved and thankful for all the blessings coming our way. We just provide love.”

Their wedding will be in Mumbai. It will be a small ceremony in a rented bungalow in the first week of October, followed by a big party at a hotel in South Mumbai. Richa and Ali met for the first time in 2012 on the set of Fukrey. In the third movie in the series, Fukrey 3, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, the two actors are set to work together again.

