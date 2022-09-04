Riddhima Kapoor Sahani remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, too paid tribute to her father in a touching photo post.

The year 2020 not only had an impact on the world, but also on the Indian cinema industry. While the abrupt COVID-19 epidemic put a stop to everything, many prominent performers also left for their afterlife. Of them, Rishi Kapoor was one. On this day, September 4, 2022, the late actor will celebrate his 70th birthday. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, too paid tribute to her father in a touching photo post.

The picture showed a picture frame of Rishi. Riddhima and Ranbir are clearly visible in their reflections on the glass photo frame. Riddhima’s caption read, “In your reflection we live and love… Happy Birthday Papa”.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Moreover, wife Neetu Kapoor posted a joyful photo of the couple on her verified social media account on the occasion of her late husband’s birth anniversary. While Neetu stands next to him, Rishi can be seen posing with an ear-to-ear grin. The couple is visible matching their black clothing. Kapoor added a red love emoticon and the short text “happy birthday” to the picture.

The actor from Amar Akhbar Anthony died in April 2020 following a two-year struggle with leukaemia. After receiving a cancer diagnosis in 2018, he went to New York for treatment. After spending almost a year there, Kapoor came home to Mumbai in September 2019. Despite his medical issues, the now late actor remained professionally active.