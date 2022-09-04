Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birthday
Advertisement
  • Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, too paid tribute to her father in a touching photo post.
  • She and Ranbir are clearly visible in their reflections on the glass photo frame.
  • Riddhima’s caption read, “In your reflection we live and love… Happy Birthday Papa”.
Advertisement

The year 2020 not only had an impact on the world, but also on the Indian cinema industry. While the abrupt COVID-19 epidemic put a stop to everything, many prominent performers also left for their afterlife. Of them, Rishi Kapoor was one. On this day, September 4, 2022, the late actor will celebrate his 70th birthday. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, too paid tribute to her father in a touching photo post.

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor Ends Isolation as he Tests Negative For Covid-19
Ranbir Kapoor Ends Isolation as he Tests Negative For Covid-19

Earlier this month, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who fell victim to the...

The picture showed a picture frame of Rishi. Riddhima and Ranbir are clearly visible in their reflections on the glass photo frame. Riddhima’s caption read, “In your reflection we live and love… Happy Birthday Papa”.

See the post here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Video of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu from their last trip together goes viral
Video of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu from their last trip together goes viral

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's last holiday video with his wife and...

Moreover, wife Neetu Kapoor posted a joyful photo of the couple on her verified social media account on the occasion of her late husband’s birth anniversary. While Neetu stands next to him, Rishi can be seen posing with an ear-to-ear grin. The couple is visible matching their black clothing. Kapoor added a red love emoticon and the short text “happy birthday” to the picture.

The actor from Amar Akhbar Anthony died in April 2020 following a two-year struggle with leukaemia. After receiving a cancer diagnosis in 2018, he went to New York for treatment. After spending almost a year there, Kapoor came home to Mumbai in September 2019. Despite his medical issues, the now late actor remained professionally active.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story