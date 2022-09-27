Riddhima Kapoor Sahni drops heartfelt birthday wish for hubby Bharat Sahni`

Advertisement
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of legendary actors Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, chose to be a fashion and jewellery designer instead of going into the movie business, which is what most people expected her to do. As she got older, she became a famous name in the fashion world. She works very hard at her job, but she also makes sure to spend quality time with her family.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni saved her most heartfelt birthday wish for her “amazing” husband Bharat Sahni on Tuesday. Today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a sweet birthday message for her husband on Instagram. In it, she called him her “best friend forever” and thanked him for being there for her.

Riddhima wrote on a selfie, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person ever!” She added, “My best friend forever.”

In another story, she posted a family photo with her daughter Samara Sahni and wrote, “We love you so much! With a bunch of heart emojis, I wrote, “Thank you for being YOU.”

On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, July 8, Riddhima named her her ‘lifeline’ “Happy Birthday lifeline,” she wrote. Always and forever”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jeweller, and Bharat Sahni is a businessman. After marrying Bharat in 2006, Riddhima relocated to Delhi.

