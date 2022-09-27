Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying Brahmastra’s success.

Ranbir was busy promoting Brahmastra before its release.

The actor’s family is delighted to celebrate his 40th birthday tomorrow.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo with brother Ranbir on Instagram. Ranbir and Riddhima pose for a selfie during Ranbir and Alia’s wedding reception. Ranbir wears a black suit, while Riddhima wears a blingy one-shoulder dress. Riddhima Kapoor tweeted “Birthday eve” with loving emojis for brother Ranbir. Here’s her Instagram.

The Kapoor family extended birthday greetings to Bharat Sahni, Riddhima’s spouse. Neetu Kapoor posted a cute video and wished him a happy birthday. Happy moments ahead! #son#myvibemytribe#blessings “less Alia Bhatt wished him a happy birthday with a candid photo. (sun emojis)”

First time post-marriage, Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate his birthday with Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir married in a small ceremony on April 14. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media in June with a lovely hospital photo.

