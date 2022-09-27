Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir Kapoor

Articles
Advertisement
Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir Kapoor

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying Brahmastra’s success.
  • Ranbir was busy promoting Brahmastra before its release.
  • The actor’s family is delighted to celebrate his 40th birthday tomorrow.
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying Brahmastra’s success. Ranbir was busy promoting Brahmastra before its release. The actor’s family is delighted to celebrate his 40th birthday tomorrow. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo with brother Ranbir on Instagram. Ranbir and Riddhima pose for a selfie during Ranbir and Alia’s wedding reception. Ranbir wears a black suit, while Riddhima wears a blingy one-shoulder dress. Riddhima Kapoor tweeted “Birthday eve” with loving emojis for brother Ranbir. Here’s her Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The Kapoor family extended birthday greetings to Bharat Sahni, Riddhima’s spouse. Neetu Kapoor posted a cute video and wished him a happy birthday. Happy moments ahead! #son#myvibemytribe#blessings “less Alia Bhatt wished him a happy birthday with a candid photo. (sun emojis)”

First time post-marriage, Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate his birthday with Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir married in a small ceremony on April 14. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media in June with a lovely hospital photo.

Also Read

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni drops heartfelt birthday wish for hubby Bharat Sahni`
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni drops heartfelt birthday wish for hubby Bharat Sahni`

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of legendary actors Neetu Kapoor and the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story