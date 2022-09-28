Advertisement
Riddhima Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor keeping Rishi Kapoor in frame

Riddhima Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor keeping Rishi Kapoor in frame

  • The strong bond between the Kapoor siblings is something that can’t be missed.
  • Ranbir Kapoor, who is a well-known Bollywood actor, turned one year older today.
  • Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and other famous people, like them, are at his birthday party.
The strong bond between the Kapoor siblings is something that can’t be missed. Ranbir Kapoor, who is a well-known Bollywood actor, turned one year older today. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and other famous people, like them, are at his birthday party. But you can’t miss the sweet message that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir’s sister, sent out on this occasion. It will make your heart melt a little.

Riddhima wished her brother Ranbir a happy 40th birthday by sending him a picture from his wedding. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is having fun at a wedding while holding a picture of his father, Rishi Kapoor. For those who don’t know, Ranbir and Riddhima’s father, Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, died in April 2020 after a long battle with leukaemia. In April 2022, two years later, Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt, an actress who he had been dating for a long time.

In another photo, Ridhhima posted a photo of her family taken at Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. She added an emoji of a pink heart and the words “We love you so much” to the Instagram story. Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, and Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni are all in the family picture.

Ranbir Kapoor debuted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya. Kapoor gained to fame in 2009 with Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Ranbir Kapoor will next appear in Luv Ranjan’s unnamed romance and Sandeep Vanga’s crime drama Animal.

Also Read

Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying Brahmastra's success. Ranbir was busy promoting Brahmastra before...

