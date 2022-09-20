Ridhi Kapoor Sahni sends Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday wishes

Advertisement
Siblings in B-Kapoor Town’s family are very close to each other. Today is one of those days when fans can see this bond. Kareena Kapoor Khan, a Bollywood actress and fashion icon, turned a year older today.

She just turned 41, but she does everything she can to show that age is just a number. Just as the clock struck midnight, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent her a sweet message that can’t be missed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the daughter of Babita Kapoor and the famous actor Randhir Kapoor. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor was Rishi Kapoor’s brother. So, Riddhima and Kareena were born as first cousins.

Riddhima wrote in her Instagram story today, “Happy happiest birthday, darling Bebo! #beautifulinsideout,” with a pink heart emoji. In the message, a picture of Kareena, her mother Babita Kapoor, and Riddhima standing together was attached.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood. Kapoor is known for playing different characters in different kinds of movies, from romantic comedies to crime dramas. She has won many awards and is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses.

After her first movie, “Refugee,” came out in 2000, Kapoor didn’t have to think twice about whether she should make acting her career.

She has been praised for her roles in hit movies like Jab We Met (2007) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), the thrillers Kurbaan (2009) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), and the dramas We Are Family (2010), Heroine (2012), and Udta Punjab (2016). With the success of Singham Returns (2014), Good Newswz (2019), and the dramas 3 Idiots (2009), Bodyguard (2011), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), she knows how to make money at the box office.

Kapoor will be in a movie version of The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh for Netflix. He will also be in a movie by Rajesh Krishnan that hasn’t been given a name yet.

On the other hand, Riddhima hasn’t tried acting. Instead, she chose to be a jewellery designer.

Rishi Kapoor birthday: Ridhima Kapoor penned down a heart-wrenching note
Rishi Kapoor birthday: Ridhima Kapoor penned down a heart-wrenching note

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 30,...

