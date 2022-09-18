Rihanna and A$AP Rock spotted outside a recording studio

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted at a recording studio in LA on September 16th.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted outside a recording studio in LA by TMZ on Friday September, 16th.

RiRi has been spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles numerous times recently, so it’s probable that she’s working on an album with her boyfriend Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers.

In photos acquired by TMZ, the Umbrella singer wore baggy, light-wash denim trousers with an enormous chocolate-colored Supreme Mitchell & Ness sweater, appearing effortlessly young and cool. She also wore a big diamond bracelet and choker.

Rocky, on the other hand, appeared to be keeping a low profile as he dressed down in a pair of black Saturn Records printed joggers with cuffed legs.

Rocky is currently charged with two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic handgun. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison on each offence. On both allegations, the rapper has pleaded ‘not guilty.’

According to attorney Joe Tacopina, he has two eyewitnesses who confirm Rocky’s assertions that Relli was not injured by bullet fragments and that no rounds were fired. “Rocky didn’t do anything wrong.” It was an extortion attempt by a former associate who threatened Rocky with phoney criminal charges if he didn’t pay him.”

Rocky’s pal, according to the lawyer, cooked up the narrative in a ‘get-rich-quick plan.’ ‘What will become abundantly evident in the following months, based on facts and evidence, is that Rocky is innocent of these charges,’ he told TMZ.

