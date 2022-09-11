Rihanna heated internet with her sizzling look on date night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky attended an event in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 34-year-old founder of Fenty Beauty gave birth to their first child in May.

The couple have been “adjusting” to parenthood, according to a source.

When Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky attended an event on Friday, they caught everyone’s attention with their glittering presence.

The 34-year-old founder of Fenty Beauty looked fashionable as she put on a stunning display while donning a black corset and minidress and accessorized with glistening diamond necklaces and earrings.

The Diamonds singer accessorized her already striking outfit with a black handbag and transparent heels.

The new mother seemed upbeat as she relaxed from her parental responsibilities.

A$AP Rocky, a rapper, and Rihanna welcomed their first child together in May; the name of the infant boy is still a secret.

At the time, a source told People that the two celebrities had been “adjusting” to parenthood but “are doing great.”

The insider continued, “Their baby boy is healthy, and Rihanna is just in awe of him. Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom.”

A$AP has been involved in legal issues as a consequence of a 2021 Hollywood altercation.

