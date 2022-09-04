Rihanna joins restaurant workers with cleaning after a night out

After a night out, Rihanna assisted restaurant personnel with the cleanup.

The pop icon, 34, gave birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

The singer allegedly made the choice to assist servers with clean up after dinner while out on a “girls’ night out” at New York’s Michelin-starred Caviar Russe restaurant.

Also Read

A source told PageSix: “She arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed caviar, champagne and sashimi bites until 2a.m. She was seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

Advertisement

It occurs only a few days after the “Umbrella” hitmaker was allegedly seen with her partner at the exclusive Ned club in New York City.

A source alleged: “Rihanna was chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing.”