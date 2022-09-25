Advertisement
Rihanna puts on a stylish outfit for a night out in New York City

Rihanna puts on a stylish outfit for a night out in New York City

  • Rihanna, 34, gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year with rapper A$AP Rocky.
  • The singer looked stunning in a clinging grey dress and diamond-encrusted earrings.
  • New parents started their parenting adventure in May, but haven’t yet shared the baby’s name or photo.
Rihanna, new mom looked beautiful and stylish in her current look as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old singer of Umbrella flaunted her stylish ensemble while wearing thigh-high black leather boots that teased the tops of her legs.

As she posed for the cameras in a clinging grey dress with beautiful draping material that highlighted her curves and made her look as stunning as ever, the music sensation appeared upbeat.

Rihanna, who gave birth to a kid earlier this year with rapper A$AP Rocky, completed the look with an edgy coat.

RiRi accessorized the elegant ensemble with a traditional diamond necklace and enormous stone-studded earrings.

The glossy, silver makeup that dripped into her eye corners complemented the glistening diamonds.

The cosmetics guru wasn’t seen with her boyfriend, who generally sticks by her side to match her individual style.

The new parents started their parenting adventure in May, but they haven’t yet shared the baby’s name or photo.

Their baby boy is well, and Rihanna is just in awe of him, a source told People, adding that she hardly leaves his side. She is an excellent mother.

