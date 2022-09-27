Rihanna spotted since her announcement for halftime show

Rihanna puts on a stylish outfit for a night out in New York City
Rihanna, the superstar was sighted for the first time in New York City on Monday, since it was revealed that she would be making a comeback to the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
In recent years, the Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty has mostly neglected her music career in favour of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty.
As she was seen leaving a recording studio, RiRi was wearing a black top with a design over a navy blue satin bomber jacket.
The Umbrella singer carried a Chanel purse in purple and wore a black cap over her long, flowing black hair. She also wore navy blue leggings and white Adidas shoes.
Two days after receiving criticism from fans following a shortened performance at the Rolling Loud Festival at Citi Field in New York City, the Grammy-winning musician was spotted out and about with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a young kid.
The Diamonds star announced her attendance in an Instagram photo on Sunday, cradling a football in her palm.
The musical phenomenon will be the star of a concert organised by Apple Music and Jay-Roc Z’s Nation.
In a statement, executive producer Jay-Z praised Rihanna as a “generational talent,” ‘A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.’
