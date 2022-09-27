Rihanna spotted since her announcement for halftime show

The Barbadian-born Rihanna Fenty has mostly neglected her music career.

She is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

After a much-criticized performance at the Rolling Loud Festival.

Rihanna, the superstar was sighted for the first time in New York City on Monday, since it was revealed that she would be making a comeback to the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

In recent years, the Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty has mostly neglected her music career in favour of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty.

As she was seen leaving a recording studio, RiRi was wearing a black top with a design over a navy blue satin bomber jacket.

The Umbrella singer carried a Chanel purse in purple and wore a black cap over her long, flowing black hair. She also wore navy blue leggings and white Adidas shoes.

Two days after receiving criticism from fans following a shortened performance at the Rolling Loud Festival at Citi Field in New York City, the Grammy-winning musician was spotted out and about with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a young kid.

The Diamonds star announced her attendance in an Instagram photo on Sunday, cradling a football in her palm.

The musical phenomenon will be the star of a concert organised by Apple Music and Jay-Roc Z’s Nation.

In a statement, executive producer Jay-Z praised Rihanna as a “generational talent,” ‘A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.’

