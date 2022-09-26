Rihanna to headline Super Bowl Halftime 2023

It was previously believed that Taylor Swift will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year’

Rihanna will now perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2023.

It will be her first stage appearance since giving birth to her son.

Next year, Rihanna will return to the stage for one of the biggest performances. The singer announced on Instagram that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

The famous singer hinted in an Instagram post on Sunday that she would perform at an NFL event the following year by holding up a football.

Jay-Z, who had already agreed to lead the NFL’s musical entertainment, reportedly corroborated the same statement “Being a person of modest origins who has consistently outperformed expectations, Rihanna is a generational talent. a person who was raised on the tiny island of Barbados and went on to become one of history’s most well-known artists. both in business and entertainment, self-made.” Since giving birth to her son with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna will be making her stage debut with this appearance.

It was previously believed that Taylor Swift will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, but Rihanna has now been officially announced. Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar were among the performers during the Super Bowl halftime performance last year. At the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Super Bowl will begin on February 12.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s upcoming 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance made headlines recently after the former discussed it in her documentary Halftime. In the documentary, Lopez was heard complaining about having to share the halftime performance with another performer. She even told Shakira in a chat that if it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given them 20 minutes.

Rihanna makes her first public appearance since the birth of her son, and she attends the Wireless festival in London to support A$AP Rocky.

