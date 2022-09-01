Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza bought a new BMW iX electric car for Ganesh Chaturthi.

This is the couple’s second electric vehicle after a Tesla X they purportedly own in California.

The car is worth more than 1.4 crore in India.

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza brought home a brand new BMW iX electric car worth ₹1.4 crore on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza made a significant purchase to commemorate the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The famous couple purchased a new BMW iX electric vehicle.

Also Read Karan Johar reveals he sent Shanaya to talk to Tiger Shroff at his bash Karan Johar revealed he was trying to play matchmaker for Tiger and sent...

When the pair arrived for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Ganpati celebrations on Wednesday night, they were seen driving around with their children in the backseat.

After a Tesla X that they purportedly own in California, this is the couple’s second electric car.

Riaan and Rahyl, together with their parents Riteish and Genelia, drove up to Arpita and Aayush’s home on Wednesday in the new maroon BMW. Riteish can be seen in photos taken by paparazzi at the front of the house driving the flashy new car by himself and even posing for a few photos before entering the home with his family.

Advertisement

The BMW iX, an electric vehicle produced by the German automaker, costs more than 1.16 crore in India. The car’s on-road cost in Mumbai is typically around Rs. 1.43 crore.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan discusses his dating life since splitting with Sara Ali Khan Rumours that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were dating while Love...

The new model is the iX’s first-ever entirely electric iteration. More images of the actor couple in Mumbai driving their brand-new vehicle were posted on a car blog. Ritesh previously received a Tesla Model X from Genelia D’Souza for his birthday in 2017.

Riteish is well known for his love of automobiles and has an impressive collection of supercars, which includes the aforementioned Tesla X, which costs $114,990 (roughly 95 lakh) in the US, along with the Bentley Flying Spur, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a BMW 7-Series, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.