Robert Cormier’s ‘Heartland’ costar shares touching tribute

Amber Marshall is mourning her Heartland costar and on-screen love interest

As fans may know, Marshall plays protagonist Amy Fleming on the show.

“Robert was truly a joy to be around. He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart.”

Advertisement

Robert Cormier, Amber Marshall’s Heartland co-star, and on-screen love interest passed away unexpectedly at the age of 33.

Marshall posted a heartfelt homage to her late co-star on Instagram on Wednesday, complete with images of the two of them on the set of the enduring family drama series.

As viewers may already be aware, Finn Cotter, a character who was first presented in season 15 as Amy’s potential love interest, was played by Cormier, not Marshall, as the show’s protagonist Amy Fleming.

She wrote, “Robert was truly a joy to be around. He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart. He was especially kind and gentle with the animals on set, which goes a long way in my books.”

“Robert, I am so thankful I was able to get to know you and work alongside you. You left us far too soon, but I promise you will always be remembered. #RIP”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amber Marshall (@amber_marshall_farm)

Also Read Kaaris is taken into custody over domestic violence allegations French rapper Kaaris arrested over domestic violence allegations. 42-year-old is famous for...