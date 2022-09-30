Romaisa Khan talks about Pakistani dating culture

Romaisa Khan is a well-known TikTok star.

Romaisa Khan is a well-known TikTok star. She has the public fixated on her exploits, and the beauty is now ruling hearts thanks to her sharp wit, sense of humor, and undeniable appeal.

Many things that were once regarded as cultural taboos are now becoming acceptable to individuals because of how times have changed. The practice of dating has never been accepted in Pakistan and is still frowned upon there. However, in the world of showbiz, attitudes have evolved, and fans are no longer as judgmental of celebrities who date one another—and frequently, they are already aware of this. Romaisa Khan discusses Pakistan’s dating customs in detail.

A TikToker and an upcoming actress, Romaisa. Being a young girl, she is aware of what is happening among the younger generation and what their opinions are on various facets of life, so it is evident that she is right in the middle of things. Yes, dating is becoming a little more accepted today, according to Romaisa, who added that she does not judge others based on whether they are dating or not.

Romaisa Khan said that because we live in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we should go out and date instead of declaring that whatever we do is right. She continued by saying that we should respect the culture and refrain from imposing our beliefs on the establishment.

