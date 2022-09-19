Advertisement
Royal admirers noticed special guest at Queen Elizabeth's burial

Royal admirers noticed special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s burial

Royal admirers noticed special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s burial

Royal admirers noticed special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s burial

  • A spider was observed by royal enthusiasts crawling over a card.
  • Social media users noticed the fly perched on top a wreath.
  • The Queen allegedly enjoyed it when things went wrong.
At the burial for Queen Elizabeth II, a spider was observed by royal enthusiasts crawling over a card written by his son King Charles III.

Social media users noticed the fly perched on top a wreath that had been positioned next to the Imperial State Crown on the coffin of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

“In cherished and loving memory. On top of the flowers that had been especially put at King’s request, there was a letter that the spider could be seen reading: “Charles R.”

One Twitter user questioned, “Did anyone else see the spider riding atop the Queen Elizabeth II coffin?”

“The most famous spider in the world right now,” wrote another Royal admirer in a tweet.

“The Queen’s Coffin had a spider on it. I’m excited as a fan of spiders! World’s luckiest spider, indeed!” a user posted.

“The Queen allegedly enjoyed it when things went wrong. She would likely like the spider in her flower arrangement as well as the bishop dumping his paper on the ground. #queensfuneral, “another fan

Beyond the Royal family, 2000 people attended the late monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

Also Read

PM attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth
PM attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth

PM Shehbaz Sharif attended the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Over 500...

