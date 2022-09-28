Royal clubhouses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to the bottom of the official royal website’s “The Royal Family” list.

Duke of Sussex is listed after Earl and Countess of Wessex, rather than his elder brother and wife.

The only monarch who ranks lower than Archie and Lilibet’s parents is the Duke of York.

The website’s “The Royal Family” feature allows users to learn more about each member of the extended family. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the page was modified to reflect the reign of King Charles III, the next monarch of the United Kingdom.

Following Charles are his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton.

Edward, the late Queen’s youngest child, is not even in the direct line of succession to the throne.

Following William, his oldest son, Prince George, is followed by his daughter, Princess Charlotte, and his youngest child, Prince Louis. After Louis, Harry would be granted the keys to the kingdom.

