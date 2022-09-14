Royal family faces embarrassment due to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew was protected by British officials.

Geoffrey lost his job as US attorney for the SDNY in June 2020.

He wrote a book titled “Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and its Battle with the Trump Justice Department”.

According to a new book written by a US attorney who was involved in the inquiry, Prince Andrew was shielded by British officials from US prosecutors looking into his association with the businessman and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Geoffrey Berman lost his job as US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in June 2020, according to The Guardian.

In his book titled “Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and its Battle with the Trump Justice Department” Berman writes, “stated publicly that he would co-operate with the investigation, and we intended to give him a chance to make good on his word”.

However, Berman notes that despite the fact that the prince “kept publicly saying that he was co-operating in the Epstein investigation”, Berman writes, that “was not true.”

The newspaper claimed that rumours of a Senate investigation had already been generated by the author’s allegations of political involvement.

“His claims about obstruction in the matter of Prince Andrew and Epstein may cause consternation in a royal family dealing with the death of the Queen,” The international news agency said.

According to Berman, SDNY prosecutors were keen to speak with Andrew about his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein’s former lover and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in New York in June.

After Andrew gave an interview to the BBC in November 2019, according to Berman, he instructed his staff to get in touch.

According to Berman, two prosecutors in New York “spent about two weeks just trying to find out who his lawyers were.”

“We tried calling Buckingham Palace, and they were not helpful. We tried the Department of Justice attaché and state department, no luck. When we finally got to his lawyers, they had all these questions.”

According to Berman, “an endless email exchange” made it “clear we were getting the run-around.”

“He was not going to sit down with us,” Berman writes, “despite assuring the public that he was ready, willing and able to cooperate.”

