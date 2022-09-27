Royal Family official mourning for late Queen ends

As the period of royal mourning for the late Queen ends, the royal family and their households are going back to work.

The flags at royal homes were at half-mast until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, when they were raised back to full mast. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the country for the first time since they became prince and princess.

After the Queen died on September 8, the royal family only did official things when they had to. When they went out in public, they wore black as a sign of respect.

After a week of mourning, they went back to work on Tuesday and did all of their normal official duties.

William and Kate will spend the day traveling the length of Wales. They will start in Anglesey, in the north, and go to Holyhead, in the southwest.

Advertisement

After the Queen died, the royal couple promised to visit as soon as they could. When they go back, they hope to start “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

In June, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they went to Cardiff Castle, where rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee concert were taking place. This was their last official trip to Wales.

Charles did one official thing while the royal family was in mourning. On Thursday evening, the day before his tax-cutting mini-budget, he talked on the phone with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked volunteers and operational staff they met at Windsor that day for their work on events surrounding the Queen’s committal service.

The King went to Scotland right after the Queen’s funeral last Monday. He could stay at his home in Birkhall until the beginning of October, which is what the late monarch used to do.