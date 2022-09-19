Royal Family shares latest picture of late Queen Elizabeth

A fresh image of Queen Elizabeth has been made public by the royal family in advance of her State Funeral.

According to the statement, the picture was taken to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to accomplish this milestone.

The statement read, “Millions will gather tomorrow to celebrate her extraordinary life.”

Thousands of people commented on it within minutes of the image being posted on social media.

This week, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Only a short time after her passing, her son Charles was crowned King of England.

