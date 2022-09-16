Royal Guard collapses by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

Over the past three days, the UK has been preparing for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen will be laid to rest at King George VI Chapel at Windsor Castle on September 19 in a private ceremony close to the Duke of Edinburgh’s tomb.

Currently, the Queen’s casket is at Westminster, where mourners may pay their respects to the late monarch. Unfortunately, several Royal Guards are guarding the casket.

Unluckily, the moment a guard fainted while guarding the Queen’s coffin was recorded on camera.

The man standing on the elevated platform begins to shake before falling to the ground. The impact of the guard’s face-first fall caused his helmet to fly off. Everyone within let out a loud gasp.

Then, two additional guards hurried over to assist him and attempted to lift him up off the ground.