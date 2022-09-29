‘Royal watchers,’ look out for Meghan Markle’s new podcast

Meghan Markle will resume her podcast Archetypes on October 4.

The Duchess of Sussex took a four-week break after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, says she is curious to hear from Amanda Seales.

Advertisement

“Royal watchers” are interested in Meghan Markle’s next edition of her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex has been preparing to resume her much-talked-about podcast on October 4 after a four-week break after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho, Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Ziwe Fumudoh, Amanda Seales, Allison Yarrow, and Robin Thede will appear with Meghan.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, told Fox News Digital during a chat, “royal watchers are curious to see if comedian Amanda Seales addresses a previous statement [that] she made about the duchess.”

The expert continued, “Amanda is quoted as saying, ‘Meghan should have done more research prior to joining the royal family.’” Advertisement “While true, Meghan typically disassociates with anyone even remotely critical of her,” Kinsey stated. “There are some names that I was sincerely surprised not to find included in Meghan Markle’s podcast: Kamala Harris, Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears (talk about SILENT or SILENCED), and Gloria Steinem to name a few,” she added. “I’m curious about the number of comedians featured on the podcast but maybe that is their way of trying to keep the content lighter.”

Advertisement Also Read Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive first shock from King Charles The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been relegated to the bottom...