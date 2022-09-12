Royals exit the church as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The Queen’s memorial service at St. Giles’ Cathedral has finished.

Hundreds lined up to see the coffin of the late monarch.

King Charles III led the coffin of Queen Elizabeth to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s memorial service at St. Giles’ Cathedral has finished. The Royal Company of Archers, a group that has typically served as the Scottish royal guard, will hold a 24-hour vigil for the coffin within the cathedral.

At the service, the national anthem was sung. Four men of the Royal Company of Archers stood around the casket bearing the remains of the Queen.

“For the long life, the brilliant example, the steady devotion to duty, the strong faith, and the good humor of our wise and wonderful Queen,” said Elder of the Church of Scotland Morag Mylne.

She continues, “We thank you for the deep love she has inspired in all her subjects, for the many ways she met and welcomed people from all walks of life, for the diplomacy with which she settled disputes, and for the stability she provided to her realms and to the Commonwealth.

The King and other members of the Royal Family have already departed the cathedral.

The Lord is My Shepherd, a song chosen for Queen Elizabeth’s wedding, was reportedly sung to commemorate the late monarch’s reign. Following the thanksgiving service, hundreds of people have lined up to see the coffin of the late Queen at the cathedral.

