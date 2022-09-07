Ryan Jhun lauds singer Lee Ji-Eun for her thoughtful conduct

Working with Lee Ji-Eun first made producer Ryan Jhun anxious.

He anticipated that because of her introversion, she would be quite shy with him.

Her kind demeanour, according to Ryan, made the entire recording session feel like a party.

Popular singer Lee Ji-Eun was lauded by Korean producer Ryan Jhun for her thoughtful conduct while working on her song Celebrity.

In a recent YouTube video where he discussed his favourite songs, Ryan Jhun recounted his experiences working with all female celebrities, including Lee Ji-Eun, formerly known as IU.

During their conversation, Ryan Jhun shared that he was initially shy and worried that Lee Ji-reclusive Eun’s nature would affect their working relationship.

“Since it was my first time meeting IU, and like I told you, I’m an INFJ. I’m a very introverted person. I thought I would be severely shy around her, so I stepped into the studio feeling nervous,” the producer added.

Fortunately, he realised that his impressions were false when he said, “The whole recording session felt like a party.”

Ryan kept complimenting the singer for her gracious demeanour toward her crew and those around her as the conversation went on.

He also asserted that idol was precisely how she came across to the press—as someone who is lovely and pleasant to be around, according to Koreaboo’s findings.

“She was the same IU that I’ve seen on the internet or through media, always considerate of others. She took care of me a lot, too,” Ryan revealed.

