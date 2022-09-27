Ryan Reynolds and Brad Pitt are in talks to work on “Deadpool 3”

Brad Pitt is reportedly in talks to play a part in the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise.

The film will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), unlike the first two instalments.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the actor’s involvement.

The third edition of Ryan Reynolds’ comedy action film Deadpool, which will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is apparently in talks to have Brad Pitt join him (MCU).

Despite the fact that Merc with a Mouth is a Marvel character, the first two movies in the trilogy were not a part of the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds character will be introduced to the Marvel Universe in the future film, though.

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding Pitt, if speculations are to be believed, he will play a part in the third instalment of the superhero movie.

In Deadpool 2, when he played the role of Vanisher, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor made a fleeting appearance.

Pitt’s character had the ability to blend into the background, which concealed his identity up until the point of his electrocution death, when the actor’s face briefly emerged on the screen.

The Shawn Levy directed movie’s leading man is reportedly in discussions for his part, according to a report from Giant Freakin Robot.

