Ryan Reynolds finds a polyp during a colonoscopy, video below

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds described discovering a “very modest polyp” on the right side of his colon during his first colonoscopy in a recent awareness video on his YouTube channel.

The Daily Mail claims that the Red Notice actor and Rob McElhenney, the co-chairman of the Wrexham soccer club, have chosen to collaborate with Lead From Behind, a group that primarily raises awareness of colon cancer.

The 45-year-old Green Lantern actor said it’s a “simple step” and can “save life” in a video that was posted to his page on Tuesday.

The Adam Project actor stated:

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my hips,”

An “extremely subtle polyp on the right side of his colon, which was promptly removed”, according to Ryan’s doctor, was found during the treatment.

“This was potentially life-saving for you. I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor told the actor and added, “This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

The “discomfort of filming and publicising the process was the hardest part,” Ryan said, adding that “the procedure and prep were painless.”

After the polyp was removed, Ryan’s doctor observed that this had disrupted “the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems”.

Watch his YouTube video:

