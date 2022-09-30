Advertisement
Saba Faisal meets Shahroze, Sadaf and baby Zahra

Articles
  • Faisal shared with her fans the very beautiful pictures at Behroze Sabzwari’s house.
  • They went to see their grandchild, Syeda Zahra Shahroze.

The stunning and beautiful Pakistani TV actress Saba Faisal just shared with her fans the very beautiful pictures she took at Behroze Sabzwari’s house.

Saba Faisal went to see Behroze Sabzwari and Safina Behroze to see their grandchild, Syeda Zahra Shahroze, who had just been born. Well, Shahroze and Sadaf were blessed with a cute little girl last month.

Saba’s daughter Sadia Faisal went with her to see Zahra. She and Sadia took pictures of Baby Syeda Zahra Shahroze which were so cute.

They couldn’t get enough of the cute new member of the Sabzwari family. Zahra’s expressions were right for how she was feeling.

