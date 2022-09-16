Saba Pataudi shares childhood photograph of Sara Ali Khan

Saba Pataudi, the eldest sister of Saif Ali Khan, is quite active on Instagram and often astounds her online family with her posts.

Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan’s elder sister, is highly active on Instagram and frequently astounds her online family with her postings. The Pataudi family’s nice memories are maintained on her Instagram page. The designer takes great care in photographing her nieces and nephews. Sara Ali Khan’s childhood portrait was just discovered by the designer while on a trip down memory lane, and it is simply too adorable to pass up.

Sara’s childhood snapshot was posted on Saba Pataudi’s Instagram stories with the caption, “This is one of my greatest photography moments.” Sara grins for the camera and looks stunning in a pink satin gown.

Saba recently received trolls for posting old photos of her parents. She received a range of reactions from her admirers; some praised the image, while others made derogatory remarks. You appear to live in the past of your parents and the present of your siblings, said one online user. Live only for you. We will follow them rather than you if we are interested in them. Saba replied to the user of social media by adding, “A decision is always available. In the past, when things were wonderful,

On the job front, Sara Ali Khan most recently appeared in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L. Rai, starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, in which she portrayed Rinku. She will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in an unnamed rom-com directed by Laxman Utekar.

