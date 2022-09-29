Advertisement
  • Saba Pataudi shares cute PICS of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday
  • Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu, turned 5 today.
  • The couple is very happy and has shared many pictures from her big day.
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a picture and a wish for the little girl on her Instagram.
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu, turned 5 today. The couple is very happy and has shared many pictures from her big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a picture and a wish for the little girl on her Instagram. Saba Pataudi, who always shares a lot of pictures from the family album, sent a series of pictures that her niece had never seen to wish her a happy birthday.

Saba wrote on Instagram, “Inni jaan, one to four, and now, if Allah wills, you’re all five! Happy 5th birthday, My Inaaya jaan! Aani loves you to the moon and back. Stay safe and blessed always.” Earlier in the day, Kunal said, “Happy Birthday, my Inni boo! Five years have passed like the five bedtime stories we read in five minutes. I now know what parents mean when they say that their children grow up too quickly. But every day, my jaan, I look forward to getting younger with you. I love you as much as the moon and back.

Kareena posted a picture of Inaaya and Taimur and wrote, “I don’t know what you both are praying for, but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today. I know your mom is reading this and is going to kill me. @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu..Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Soha Ali Khan, who is recently seen in the Hush Hush, shared her daughter’s picture as a rockstar. The actress was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

