Edition: English
Edition: English

Saba Qamar is much admired by Zara Noor Abbas

Saba Qamar is much admired by Zara Noor Abbas

  • Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress.
  • The Parey Hut Love actor has confessed that she had a fight with her husband over Saba Qamar.
  • Saba Qamar is one of the highest-paid actresses.
Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th March 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, and many more.

The Ehd e Wafa actress admitted in a recent interview that she and her husband had a fight over her desire to work with Saba Qamar, “I wanted to work with Saba and for her, I can also play the role of a man”.

 

Saba Qamar is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment sector. She has established herself in Pakistan by acting in numerous dramas and movies.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam, Unbiyaanable, Dastaan, Pani and many more.

