Saba Qamar left fans curious as she hinted at her love on Instagram

The internet community is certain it has something to do with her romantic endeavours.

The Baaghi star is a master actor whose talent has attracted admiration from throughout the world. The 37-year-old superstar's numerous impending ventures have her fans enthralled. But her enormous fan base is equally interested in learning about her marital prospects.

The Cheekh actress hinted at her love life on Instagram as she released a video of gorgeous flower bouquets that represented the completion of a year, or "365" days. Even though the internet community is perplexed by what Saba is hinting to, they are certain it has something to do with her romantic endeavours.

Saba Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movies Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She received appreciation as well for her most recent play, Fraud.