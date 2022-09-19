Advertisement
Saba Qamar left fans curious as she hinted at her love on Instagram

Articles
  The Baaghi star is a master actor whose talent has attracted admiration from throughout the world.
  Saba Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movies Kamli.
  The internet community is certain it has something to do with her romantic endeavours.
Saba Qamar is a Lollywood diva and entertainment industry powerhouse who has charmed audiences with her captivating performances.

The Baaghi star is a master actor whose talent has attracted admiration from throughout the world. The 37-year-old superstar’s numerous impending ventures have her fans enthralled. But her enormous fan base is equally interested in learning about her marital prospects.

The Cheekh actress hinted at her love life on Instagram as she released a video of gorgeous flower bouquets that represented the completion of a year, or “365” days. Even though the internet community is perplexed by what Saba is hinting to, they are certain it has something to do with her romantic endeavours.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Saba Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movies Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She received appreciation as well for her most recent play, Fraud.

