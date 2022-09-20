Saba Qamar’s mystery man sends birthday bouquets

Sabar Qamar returns with mysterious man-related news. Qamar has been teasing her fans with snippets of her life and reveling in their intrigue.

On her birthday, the actress from Hindi Medium is treated like a princess. With all the ‘Shano Ki Pari’-titled bouquets, extravagant cakes, and gifts she receives from this unknown man.

Also Read Saba Qamar left fans curious as she hinted at her love on Instagram The Baaghi star is a master actor whose talent has attracted admiration...

It always irritates her fans, as they are eager to discover who this mysterious man is. Saba Qamar had previously stated that she will be getting married soon, possibly this year.

Recently, the diva took to Instagram to show off the latest birthday flowers from her mystery man. But instead of Shanoo ki Pari, 365 was written on the blooms this time. Does this suggest she will be married in one year?

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Owing to her previous negative encounters, Saba is taking her time to examine and evaluate this mystery man, but she is feeling charmed and mushy due to his unique treatment.