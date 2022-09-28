Advertisement
Edition: English
Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib shares adorable bonding in latest video

Fans are laughing at the funny things that Lollywood diva Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib are doing in their new video.

The Maro Mujhe Maro meme made the Raqs e Bismil actor famous after it spread like wildfire online. Saboor, on the other hand, has been very happy with how well her dramas Nehar and Mushkil have done.

The video shows the two of them driving in a car and making fun of each other in a funny way to pass the time.

Saboor Aly’s acting in the drama serial Amanat, which also starred Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas, and Haroon Shahid, was praised.

