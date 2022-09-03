Saboor Aly claims Sajal Aly steals her stuff and bosses around

There are a few vibrant sisters who have topped the Pakistani entertainment scene with their amazing talent and abilities.

Sajal and Saboor Aly are the most adored and favored sister duo. Both are the stars of the show, doing their charm. Their strong chemistry is highly praised by their admiring audience.

Along with having the highest skill, they also have a strong love and friendship connection. When their mother died of cancer, their relationship grew even closer.

Also Read Watch: Saboor Aly latest bold video goes viral Saboor Aly is a Pakistani actress. For her recent Instagram post, she...

Recently, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari received an invitation to a performance. During the conversation, Saboor disclosed that Sajal hasn’t changed since her wedding and frequently borrows her clothes without even notifying her.

Advertisement

“Sometimes my new things end up in Sajal’s closet without me knowing” she said.

Sajal still orders her around despite Saboor’s marriage and has no qualms about it!

Sajal earlier disclosed in an interview that

“Our bonding is very strong but it’s not like we are lovey-dovey all the time. We fight a lot but Saboor takes care of me. If I get sick, she does everything for me,” Sajal said.

“After my mother’s death, we have a mother-daughter relationship. Sometimes she is my mother, sometimes I behave as a mother.” she further added.