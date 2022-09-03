Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Saboor Aly claims Sajal Aly steals her stuff and bosses around

Saboor Aly claims Sajal Aly steals her stuff and bosses around

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Aly claims Sajal Aly steals her stuff and bosses around

Saboor Aly claims Sajal Aly steals her stuff and bosses around

Advertisement

There are a few vibrant sisters who have topped the Pakistani entertainment scene with their amazing talent and abilities.

Sajal and Saboor Aly are the most adored and favored sister duo. Both are the stars of the show, doing their charm. Their strong chemistry is highly praised by their admiring audience.

Along with having the highest skill, they also have a strong love and friendship connection. When their mother died of cancer, their relationship grew even closer.

Also Read

Watch: Saboor Aly latest bold video goes viral
Watch: Saboor Aly latest bold video goes viral

Saboor Aly is a Pakistani actress. For her recent Instagram post, she...

Recently, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari received an invitation to a performance. During the conversation, Saboor disclosed that Sajal hasn’t changed since her wedding and frequently borrows her clothes without even notifying her.

Advertisement

“Sometimes my new things end up in Sajal’s closet without me knowing” she said.

Sajal still orders her around despite Saboor’s marriage and has no qualms about it!

Sajal earlier disclosed in an interview that

“Our bonding is very strong but it’s not like we are lovey-dovey all the time. We fight a lot but Saboor takes care of me. If I get sick, she does everything for me,” Sajal said.

“After my mother’s death, we have a mother-daughter relationship. Sometimes she is my mother, sometimes I behave as a mother.” she further added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story