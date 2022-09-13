Sadia Ghaffar shares adorable pictures of her daughter

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar shared a video of her daughter Raya with her fans.

Hassan Hayat Khan, another Pakistani actor, is the father of Raya.

Sadia has played a supporting part in a number of drama serials and is one of Pakistan’s best actresses.

One of the actors who frequently posts glimpses into her personal life on social media is Sadia Ghaffar. Sadia recently pleased her fans by sharing a cute video of her daughter Raya. The video featured some stunning old photos of Raya. When Sadia shared the video, she added the words “A dream that came true” and a heart emoji.

