Sadia Ghaffar shares adorable pictures of her daughter

  • Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar shared a video of her daughter Raya with her fans.
  • Hassan Hayat Khan, another Pakistani actor, is the father of Raya.
  • Sadia has played a supporting part in a number of drama serials and is one of Pakistan’s best actresses.
Sadia Ghaffar is a talented and diverse Pakistani actress who began her career in 2011 and is currently regarded as one of the country’s best actresses. Sadia has played a supporting part in a number of drama serials. Hassan Hayat Khan, another actor from Pakistan, is the spouse of Sadia Ghaffar. Raya, the couple’s gorgeous baby girl, is a blessing.

One of the actors who frequently posts glimpses into her personal life on social media is Sadia Ghaffar. Sadia recently pleased her fans by sharing a cute video of her daughter Raya. The video featured some stunning old photos of Raya. When Sadia shared the video, she added the words “A dream that came true” and a heart emoji.

