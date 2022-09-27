Saif Ali Khan helps Hrithik Roshan as he forgets dancing moves

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik forgets the dance step of his song and Saif teaches him the right steps.

In the movie, Hrithik plays the role of Vedha and Saif essayed the role of Vikram.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan can be seen dancing to the song Alcoholia from their upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik forgets the dance move for his song in the video, and Saif shows him the correct move, but both of them end up performing incorrectly in the end. Saif wore a blue t-shirt with blue jeans and sunglasses, while Hrithik wore a t-shirt with grey pants. On September 30, their movie is scheduled for release.

The caption for Hrithik’s Instagram Reels video read, “The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this Vedha forgotten the step , teaching Vikram all wrong “(laughing and heart emojis) Also I love how @varung0707 is giving you guys the video,” musician Sophie Choudry wrote in a comment. She made reference to businessman Varun Gupta, who assisted both actors in doing the dance moves by holding a smartphone in his palm. His admirer said, “Wow, wonderful and attractive.” “I hope you could be my dance teacher,” another admirer remarked. On the video, many of his admirers used emojis for heart and fire.

