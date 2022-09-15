Sajal Ali declares love for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan

Sajal Ali, a Pakistani actress, gained notoriety in 2017 when she co-starred in the film “Mom” with the late Sridevi.

Sajal recently got everyone’s attention when she confessed her love for Shah Rukh Khan’s internet sensation son Aryan Khan.

She had the song “Hawayein” by Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma playing in the background while she took the image.

Sajal shared a flashback photo of Aryan on her Instagram account on Wednesday. She had the song “Hawayein” by Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma playing in the background while she took the image. Along with her message of affection for him, the Pakistani actress added a red heart GIF. Aryan is seen in the image looking smart in a white t-shirt and savoring the golden hour. Look at this:

Many meme pages were observed reposting the post online shortly after she uploaded it on her Instagram story. The revelation that she has feelings for Aryan on social media astounded the internet community.

She just had her film festival debut at the Toronto Film Festival 2022. She posted photos of herself with Shabana Azmi and director Shekhar Kapur on her Instagram account. In her post, she thanked Shekhar as she wrote, “My debut outing at TIFF was an absolute dream and fills my heart with immense gratitude. This would not have been possible without @khanjemima & @shekharkapur I am beyond overwhelmed by the love, appreciation. And above all, I am extremely humbled to have had an opportunity to represent Pakistan on the world stage. Thank you, Toronto it has been an absolute honour. I hope to see you again soon. ♥️💋Special thanks to my family and close friends for always being there for me.”

TIFF 2022 featured a screening of the Shekhar Kapur-directed film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?,” which stars Sajal, Shabana Azmi, Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson.