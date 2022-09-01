Sajal Aly will be playing Bilal Abbas Khan in the upcoming television series “Kashaf”.

Sajal Aly is a talented actress and one of Pakistan’s top performers. Through her own dedication and skill, she has won the audience’s unwavering love and respect. One of the Pakistani actresses who had the opportunity to work in Bollywood is Sajal. She has continued to appear in a number of successful dramas and movies to this day.

The Sinf e Aahan actress will be playing Bilal Abbas Khan in the upcoming television series “Kashaf,” is ready to astound the audience with her incredible acting abilities. According to the reports, Mohammed Ahmed, a writer and actor, wrote and directed the Six Sigma Project. Take a look at these lovely behind-the-scenes photos of Aly from the set of her next television series “Kashaf”!

