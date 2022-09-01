Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas’s pictures from the set of upcoming drama ‘Kashaf’
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas’s pictures from the set of upcoming drama ‘Kashaf’

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas’s pictures from the set of upcoming drama ‘Kashaf’

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas’s pictures from the set of upcoming drama ‘Kashaf’

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas’s pictures from the set of upcoming drama ‘Kashaf’

Advertisement
  • Sajal Aly will be playing Bilal Abbas Khan in the upcoming television series “Kashaf”.
  • She is one of the Pakistani actresses who had the opportunity to work in Bollywood.
  • Sajal has continued to appear in a number of successful dramas and movies.
Advertisement

Sajal Aly is a talented actress and one of Pakistan’s top performers. Through her own dedication and skill, she has won the audience’s unwavering love and respect. One of the Pakistani actresses who had the opportunity to work in Bollywood is Sajal. She has continued to appear in a number of successful dramas and movies to this day.

The Sinf e Aahan actress will be playing Bilal Abbas Khan in the upcoming television series “Kashaf,” is ready to astound the audience with her incredible acting abilities. According to the reports, Mohammed Ahmed, a writer and actor, wrote and directed the Six Sigma Project. Take a look at these lovely behind-the-scenes photos of Aly from the set of her next television series “Kashaf”!

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Sajal Aly leaves fans awestruck in gorgeous black saree
Sajal Aly leaves fans awestruck in gorgeous black saree

Sajal Aly is one of the top film actresses in Pakistan and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Todd and Julie Chrisley'saddened' by 10-Year-Old's'misleading narrative'
Todd and Julie Chrisley'saddened' by 10-Year-Old's'misleading narrative'
Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Shah Rukh Khan's pathaan new look, fan ask about the first song
Shah Rukh Khan's pathaan new look, fan ask about the first song
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Salaam Venky screening, Aamir khan's new look
Salaam Venky screening, Aamir khan's new look
Charlize Theron says
Charlize Theron says "early tragedy" in her life made her realise that "You Don't Have Forever"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story