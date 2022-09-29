Sajal Aly looks stunning in latest clicks

A popular Pakistani brand has photographed several supermodels and actors.

Sajal Aly is a beloved Pakistani face. she is noted for her acting, communication, appearance, and style. Sajal has long been on TV. She debuted in 2009 on Geo Tv’s Nadaaniyaan. Sajal was acclaimed for Mehmoodabad Ki Malikain after Nadaaniyaan. Sajal got to fame after this drama for her parts in Gul-e-Rana, Chup Raho, Khuda Dekh Raha Hai, Ishq-e-Laa, and others. Sajal has appeared in Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai and Aangan.

Sajal Aly married actor Ahad Raza Mir, and the duo became quite popular. This couple split after two years. Now she is working on mega-hit ventures.

Sajal looks stunning in her recent ad. She wears an off-white patterned dress, silver bangles, and a nose pin. Sajal’s look is cultural and traditional. Sajal has long hair and wears a cap. The public likes Sajal Aly’s gorgeous photos.

Take a look:

