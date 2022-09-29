Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sajal Aly looks stunning in latest clicks

Sajal Aly looks stunning in latest clicks

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly looks stunning in latest clicks

Sajal Aly looks stunning in latest clicks

Advertisement
  • A popular Pakistani brand has photographed several supermodels and actors.
  • Sajal Aly has appeared in Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai and Aangan.
  • Her look is cultural and traditional. The public likes her gorgeous photos, and she wears a cap.
Advertisement

Sajal Aly is a beloved Pakistani face. she is noted for her acting, communication, appearance, and style. Sajal has long been on TV. She debuted in 2009 on Geo Tv’s Nadaaniyaan. Sajal was acclaimed for Mehmoodabad Ki Malikain after Nadaaniyaan. Sajal got to fame after this drama for her parts in Gul-e-Rana, Chup Raho, Khuda Dekh Raha Hai, Ishq-e-Laa, and others. Sajal has appeared in Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai and Aangan.

Sajal Aly married actor Ahad Raza Mir, and the duo became quite popular. This couple split after two years. Now she is working on mega-hit ventures.

Sajal looks stunning in her recent ad. She wears an off-white patterned dress, silver bangles, and a nose pin. Sajal’s look is cultural and traditional. Sajal has long hair and wears a cap. The public likes Sajal Aly’s gorgeous photos.

Take a look:

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Advertisement

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Sajal Aly is slaying in her recent clicks by Sapphire

Advertisement

Also Read

Sajal Aly wins hearts with her simple Kashmiri look
Sajal Aly wins hearts with her simple Kashmiri look

Sajal Aly is one of the most talented actresses in the Lollywood...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry labelled as 'puppet' of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry labelled as 'puppet' of Meghan Markle
Don Williams, dead at 100
Don Williams, dead at 100
Prince Harry mocked for recent comment on father King Charles
Prince Harry mocked for recent comment on father King Charles
Prince Harry has no plans of returning to royal family
Prince Harry has no plans of returning to royal family
Prince Harry's memoir to be
Prince Harry's memoir to be "particularly hard on Prince William'
Todd Chrisley promises 'nothing is off limits'
Todd Chrisley promises 'nothing is off limits'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story