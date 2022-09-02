Sajal Aly set the tone for the wedding season in gorgeous outfits

Sajal Aly recently became a brand’s muse and set the tone for the wedding season with an exquisite collection of formal festive attire. As she wore a few stunning ensembles in cherry reds, whites, greens, and black, Aly resembled the ideal modern bride. Her fondness for traditional and festive clothes is known to everyone who follows her on Instagram.

Sajal, one of the most popular fashion idols among Generation Z, frequently wears outfits that are either richly decorated or monochromatic and coordinated.

She can take on any fashion challenge because of the brightness and vividness of her features and skin. The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress has consistently outdone top fashionistas and inspired us with her sense of style!

Check out here!

Advertisement