Edition: English
Edition: English

Sajal Aly wins hearts with her simple Kashmiri look

Articles
  • Sajal Aly is one of the most talented actresses in the Lollywood industry.
  • Sajal wins hearts with her simple Kashmiri look.
  • The viral Photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
Sajal Aly is one of the most talented actresses in the Lollywood industry, and her more than a decade-long career is enough proof of that. While she has worked hard to stay relevant in her career, the actress is currently making waves in the fashion industry.

Recently, the Ye Dil Mera actress shared her adorable photo on Instagram and left her fans in awe.

Take a look!

 

The viral Photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photo went viral.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Nadaaniyan, Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain, Ahmed Habib Ki Betiyan, Sasural Ke Rang Anokhay, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hein and many more.

