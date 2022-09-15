Sajid Nadiadwala elected as President of IFTPC for the 11th time

At the 31st annual general meeting, Sajid Nadiadwala was unanimously elected to serve as president of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) (AGM).

Nadiadwala has held the position of president for the past 11 years straight.

Nadiadwala expressed happiness that the pandemic had subsided and that box office business was once more booming.

Advertisement

At the 31st annual general meeting, Sajid Nadiadwala was unanimously elected to serve as president of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) (AGM). Nadiadwala has held the position of president for the past 11 years straight.

Also Read Anupam Kher says Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast him anymore The actor stated he was their favorite and had collaborated on films...

Ratan Jain, NR Pachisia, Madhu Matena, Shyam Bajaj, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Rajat Rawail, Shyamashis Bhattacharya, Dinesh Vijan, Nitin Vaidya, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ramesh Taurani were all inducted as new directors during the AGM.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan signed a project with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala Kartik Aaryan has signed on to a new project that will be...

Nadiadwala expressed happiness that the pandemic had subsided and that box office business was once more booming. He continued by saying that he would soon lead a mission to Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, to discuss issues relating to the sector.

The gathering honored all the people who had passed away throughout the year, including Lata Mangeshkar and former IFTPC director Vijay Galani.