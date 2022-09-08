Saleem Sheikh shares vlog of his Karachi family meetup, watch here

Saleem Sheikh is Javed Sheikh’s younger brother, a well-known Pakistani actor.

A popular Pakistani actor in both television and movies is Saleem Sheikh. Saleem began his career in television, where he had a successful drama called Sunehrey Din. As a result, he gained enormous popularity and never looked back. Kallo, Parosi, and Rahain were his other outstanding serials.

He contributed to a lot of movies. The performer is Javed Sheikh’s younger brother, a well-known TV and cinema actor. Fans are still watching his television series Sunehray Din.

Saleem Sheikh recently travelled to Karachi to meet with his family. He spoke with Zehra and Nooreh Sabzwari for a considerable amount of time after seeing them.

Together with Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Shahroz, and actor Shahzad Sheikh, Saleem Sheikh went out to lunch. Saleem Sheikh and Shahroz ate lunch had Chop Chop Wok, and they also shared images of the delicious food with fans.

Saleem Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari also shared snippets of Pakistan’s victory over India in their encounter.

