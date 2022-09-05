Salman Khan, new look revealed along with title of movie

Salman Khan shared a glimpse of his next project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Today, he has finally shared a teaser of the movie with his fans.

The teaser shows him riding a motorbike and walking through the Ladakh Valley.

Salman Khan finished 34 years in the entertainment world, and he said thanks to his fans by sharing a brief look at his next project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 10 days prior.

Fans were really eager to know more insights regarding the film, and today, Salman Khan has at last shared a secret of the film, divulging the authority title logo of the activity film.

The secret starts by showing Salman riding a Cruiser Motorcycle, and afterward container to him strolling through the Ladakh Valley. His new lengthy hair look with brand name shades has left fans very invigorated!

The secret was shared by Salman Khan on his web-based entertainment stage with the subtitle, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His creation house, Salman Khan Films has likewise had a similar video re-underscoring on how the charitable character of Salman over the course of the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan.

Obviously, the mystery got Salman’s fans invigorated for the film. Investigate the mystery underneath.

Over the most recent couple of months, there have been incalculable hypotheses over its title and cast and the film has been a subject of interest and secret.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an activity stuffed performer coordinated by Farhad Samji and highlights Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be declared soon.

Salman has additionally labeled Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal in the mystery, affirming that they will highlight in the film too.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is delivered by Salman Khan Films and vows to have every one of the components that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to deliver toward the End of 2022.

