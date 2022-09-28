Sam Asghari is concerns about Britney Spears’ anger problems.

Sam Asghari, the pop star Britney Spears’ husband, is concerned about Britney Spears’ attitude because of her “worsening” rage.

In a recent tirade against the entertainment industry, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker threatened to “Instagram post: “Rather stay at home and [expletive] in my [expletive] pool than join Hollywood.

The Princess of Pop also complains in length notes about her 13-year conservatorship and criticizes her family for mistreating her and ignoring her for so long.

The singer’s spouse is now concerned that because she frequently vents on social media, her health is becoming worse with each passing day.

According to a source, “it feels like Britney’s rage is growing worse and she is picking fights without cause.”

“She has experienced so much, so it seems sense that she finds it difficult to let go of the past, the person continued.

Everyone understands why she keeps getting angry, but Sam and her pals are also quite concerned, the insider continued.

