Sam Heughan sends a poignant greeting to Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan sends message of congratulations to co-star Caitriona Balfe.

Actor plays Jamie Fraser in Starz drama Outlander. Pays tribute to Claire Fraser on her nine-year-old casting anniversary.

Says time flies when you’re having fun and getting to live your dream.

Sam Heughan has sent a nice message of congratulations to his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe.

The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the renowned historical drama, took to social media to pay tribute to Claire Fraser on her casting anniversary!

Sam retweeted a post shared by the drama’s official Twitter account which read: “It’s been nine years since we found our Claire and we’ve cherished her every day since. Happy casting anniversary to the incomparable @caitrionambalfe! #Outlander.”

The Scottish actor then added his own words above, tweeting: “It’s today!!!!! Congrats Balfe the OG Sassenach x.” Caitriona herself then acknowledged the special day. The Belfast actor said on Twitter: “Wow. I can’t believe it has been nine years.

“I guess time flies when you’re having fun, getting to live your dream and spend it with an amazing group of people. As always thank you @Writer_DG for creating this incomparable character who has given me so much…”

Caitriona then went on to thank a number of other people involved in the Starz show including the production company, before adding: “What an amazing ride it has and continues to be …and of course … thanks to all the amazing fans who keep wanting more, so we get to continue this joyride!!!”

