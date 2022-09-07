Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father writes an emotional note to her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year.

Joseph Prabhu has dropped a string of wedding pictures on his Facebook handle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya left everybody in shock when they declared their partition a year ago. Presently, after nearly 12 months of their separation, the Yashoda entertainer’s dad, Joseph Prabhu dropped a line of their wedding pictures on his Facebook handle, alongside the post, “LONG LONG AGO; THERE WAS A STORY; AND IT DOESN’T EXIST ANYMORE !!! SO, LET’S START A NEW STORY; AND A NEW CHAPTER !!!”

He additionally wrote in the remark part of his post, “THANKS FOR ALL YOUR FEELINGS. YES, I SAT DOWN FOR A LONG TIME TO OVERCOME THE EMOTIONS. LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO SIT DOWN WITH FEELINGS & GET BOGGED DOWN.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya succumbed to one another on the arrangements of their 2010 film, Ye Maya Chesave.

In 2017, the lovebirds secured the bunch in a fantasy exotic marriage in Goa.

They got hitched by both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. After just 4 years of being hitched, the couple sought legal separation in 2021.

In an elite discussion, Naga Chaitanya was gotten some information about the steady relationship with Samantha post-division, to which he said, “We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her.

That’s about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it. I have been through three releases and I’m still attached to it.”

